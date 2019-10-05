|
Frieda (Freeda) Henrietta Brandau, age 103 of Cheboygan, passed away Thursday, October 3 2019 at Cheboygan Hospice House. She was born August 1, 1916, in Cheboygan, the daughter of Edward and Emma (Knaffle) Neumann. On July 16, 1937, Frieda married Edward Brandau, who preceded her in death on October 7, 1995.
Frieda was an active member of St. Thomas Lutheran Church rarely missing a Sunday service. She enjoyed making quilts for Lutheran World Relief and attending Bible studies. Frieda and Ed enjoyed square dancing with the Cheboygan Grand Squares for many years. Freida was a tremendous cook and baker, and loved preparing meals for family, church suppers, and for Munro Helping Hands Club events. With the help of family and neighbors, Frieda enjoyed caring for her home, raising vegetables, canning, baking, sewing quilt tops on her treadle sewing machine and crocheting snowflakes until she was 99 years old. After moving to the Brook, she continued being active, and enjoyed visiting with family and friends.
Survivors include her three children, Evelyn (Fred) Weiss of Levering, Henry (Mary) Brandau of Whitmore Lake, Marlin (Diana) Brandau of Maple Grove, MN, eight grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, her godson, Roger (Susan) Neumann, and her sister, Gladys Mees of Tucson, AZ.
Besides her husband, Ed, Frieda was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Louise Neumann, Ruth Neumann, Lucille (Herman) Socha; two brothers, Louis (Rose) Neumann, Richard (Carol) Neumann and closest friend, Dorothy Brandau.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St Thomas Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., prior to the service. Burial will take place at Munro Township Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to St Thomas Lutheran Church for Together Lifting Children, and McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation indicating Cheboygan Hospice House in the memo line.
