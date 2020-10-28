Gail Ann Cueny, age 76, of Cheboygan, passed away peacefully at home on October 24, 2020. Born on August 24, 1944 in New York, Gail was the daughter of Paul and Rose DeSandy.
Hardworking, determined, and creative, Gail not only was a wife, mother, and homemaker, but a business woman who owned and operated several businesses through the years. She and her former husband, Ted Cueny, owned The Pines Restaurant and Lounge in Cheboygan where Gail kept the books. Prior to moving to Cheboygan she owned and operated Creative Sign and Design as well as a jewelry business, GMC Gold.
Before her health declined, Gail enjoyed bowling, camping, and going to the casino with her daughter and friends. Self-taught, she was quite skilled on her computer and enjoyed researching her family tree and ancestry. Gail always knew she was adopted by her parents, but it wasn't until the last few years she began looking for her biological family. She recently was able to meet a sister she didn't know she had and connect with her biological family.
Surviving Gail is her longtime companion, Lee McKay; sons, Paul Raymond (Melody) Cueny and Dean Cueny; daughter, Cathy Anne Cueny; grandchildren, Kristi (Jami) Boyce and Jeffrey (Shirley) Cueny; great granddaughters, Amira and Arabella; great grandson, Adrian; not to mention another great grandchild on the way. Gail also leaves her sisters, Louise (Denny) Burke and Marie Gaubatz; brother, Steve (Mary) Gaubatz; former daughter-in-law, Barbara (Cronander) Cueny; and many nieces and nephews.
Gail was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Richard Gaubatz; and her former husband, Ted Cueny.
A graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery on M-33 Hwy. in Cheboygan at 1:00 PM on Saturday October 31, 2020. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Gail to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Cremation arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.