1/1
Gail Ann Cueny
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gail Ann Cueny, age 76, of Cheboygan, passed away peacefully at home on October 24, 2020. Born on August 24, 1944 in New York, Gail was the daughter of Paul and Rose DeSandy.

Hardworking, determined, and creative, Gail not only was a wife, mother, and homemaker, but a business woman who owned and operated several businesses through the years. She and her former husband, Ted Cueny, owned The Pines Restaurant and Lounge in Cheboygan where Gail kept the books. Prior to moving to Cheboygan she owned and operated Creative Sign and Design as well as a jewelry business, GMC Gold.

Before her health declined, Gail enjoyed bowling, camping, and going to the casino with her daughter and friends. Self-taught, she was quite skilled on her computer and enjoyed researching her family tree and ancestry. Gail always knew she was adopted by her parents, but it wasn't until the last few years she began looking for her biological family. She recently was able to meet a sister she didn't know she had and connect with her biological family.

Surviving Gail is her longtime companion, Lee McKay; sons, Paul Raymond (Melody) Cueny and Dean Cueny; daughter, Cathy Anne Cueny; grandchildren, Kristi (Jami) Boyce and Jeffrey (Shirley) Cueny; great granddaughters, Amira and Arabella; great grandson, Adrian; not to mention another great grandchild on the way. Gail also leaves her sisters, Louise (Denny) Burke and Marie Gaubatz; brother, Steve (Mary) Gaubatz; former daughter-in-law, Barbara (Cronander) Cueny; and many nieces and nephews.

Gail was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Richard Gaubatz; and her former husband, Ted Cueny.

A graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery on M-33 Hwy. in Cheboygan at 1:00 PM on Saturday October 31, 2020. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Gail to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Cremation arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chagnon Funeral Home Inc
20742 State St
Onaway, MI 49765
(989) 733-8545
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chagnon Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved