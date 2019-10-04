|
Gail Marie Guillard (March 12, 1934 - August 17, 2019)
A burial prayer service will be held October 10 at 11:00am at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens on M-129 in Sault Ste Marie, officiated by Deacon Bill Pichet. A luncheon with the family will follow the service. A funeral mass was held for Gail on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Grandville, Michigan.
Gail Marie Guillard, 85, passed away August 17 surrounded by her family at home. She lived in Hudsonville, Michigan since 2012 after moving from Sault Ste. Marie where she had lived for 55 years.
Gail was born March 12, 1934 in Cheboygan, the daughter of Raymond and Genevieve (Kasprzak) LaHaie. On September 7, 1957 she married Joseph (Jay) Guillard in Cheboygan.
Gail was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and well respected by all who knew her. She was a talented homemaker and was always involved with her local catholic parish and choir. Her favorite family activities and hobbies included watching Tiger baseball, crossword puzzles, cribbage and euchre card games, and maintaining the gardens, bird and mammal feeders in her yard. She enjoyed volunteering with the national organizations Christian Women United and PFLAG. Gail loved all seasons and as an Upper Peninsula resident she especially loved snowshoeing in winter and the summer berry season. After her children were raised, she worked part-time at the local school system, as a retail greeting card representative and at a local thrift shop.
Surviving are her four children, Ron (Bill Brosius) Guillard of Washington DC , Ken (Judi) Guillard of St. Ignace, Diane (Michael) Emaus of Hudsonville, and Dave (Mera) Guillard of Newberry; 9 grandchildren, Jordon Guillard, Kevin Guillard, Whitney Guillard, Alyse (Richard) Van Vels, Alex (Tyler) Harrison, Olivia (Andrew) Sietsema, Jack Emaus, Madison Emaus and Sam Emaus; sister Barbara Jeffries of South Bend, IN; four brothers, Dave (Barbara) LaHaie of Holland, Daniel (Jewell) LaHaie of Grand Rapids, Steve (Barbara) LaHaie of Grand Rapids, and Robert LaHaie of Ashville NC; two sister-in-laws, Gertrude Wedding of Sault Ste. Marie and Sister Mary Alfred Guillard, Chicago IL; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jay, her parents, sisters Therese Phillips and Jackie Shorkey, brother Bernard (Bud) LaHaie and her stepfather, Charles Trudeau.
Burial will be alongside her husband Jay at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens near Sault Ste. Marie.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Oct. 4, 2019