George Allen Grawey
1949 - 2020
George Allen Grawey age 70 of Cheboygan passed way to be with our Lord on November 7, 2020 at McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey.

He was born December 30, 1949 to William and Ella (Trudeau) Grawey
in Cheboygan.

George went to Cheboygan Catholic School and then graduated from
Cheboygan High School in 1968. George then joined the Navy and served with
Assault Craft Unit 1 stationed in Coronado, CA. George was a member of Life
Worship Center in Cheboygan.

He is survived by his son, George William (Paula) Grawey;
sisters, Berneda (Carl) Bednar and Anna LaHaie both of Cheboygan;
brothers Patrick (Paula) Grawey of Kalamazoo, Bernard (Sharlayne) Grawey of
Cheboygan, and John Grawey of Cheboygan; Also, numerous nephews and
nieces.

Friends may visit at the Life Worship Center on Saturday, December 5th from 10 a.m. until time of his
memorial service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mike Konieczny officiating. Cheboygan VFW Post 3623 will accord
military honors following the service.

Family ask instead of flowers that donations be made to the Cheboygan County Humane Society.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org

Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
10:00 AM
Life Worship Center
DEC
5
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Life Worship Center
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home
229 N 1St St
Rogers City, MI 49779
(989) 734-2288
