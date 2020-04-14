|
|
George Ernest "Ernie" Harris, II, 67, of Cheboygan, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at McLaren Hospice House in Cheboygan.
A resident of Cheboygan since 2012, moving from Saginaw, and prior to that Royal Oak, Ernie was born July 28, 1952 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Foster and Charlotte (Shearer) Harris. He attended Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio. While growing up he had worked in his families' metal forging company in Ohio, and after college was employed as cost estimator engineer in induction heating companies. Ernie enjoyed bicycling, woodworking, and gardening. Ernie had a generous, loving heart and will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Surviving are his wife and life partner since 1982, Mary, two sisters, Carol (Bob) Ziegler, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Marco Island, Florida, and Nancy Gilletly of West Milton, Ohio, three nieces, Carrie (Barry) Reed, Katie (Brian) Wooddell, and Jamie (Tony) Beuke, and nine great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private family service will be held.
Memorials may be made to Hospice House of Cheboygan
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Apr. 14, 2020