George Vernon Hayes, 84, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Medilodge of Cheboygan. He was born on April 21, 1936, the son of Morgan and Verona Hayes in Carp Lake, Michigan.



George spent most of his life working as a well driller with his father and Uncle Richard (Dick) Hayes. In his later years he worked for several Mackinaw City restaurants, moving there from Carp Lake.



George's hobbies include collecting books and Corvettes (he owned several in his early years), and he was fascinated with automobiles, railroads, and historic airplanes. He was also quite knowledgeable about Carp Lake history.



He is survived by his aunt, Ann Hayes of Carp Lake and Indianapolis, an uncle, Dr. Hubert Hayes of Petoskey, and a cousin, Andy Hayes of Petoskey, and many, many cousins.



He is preceded in death by his parents and many aunts and uncles.



The Nordman-Christian Funeral Home is caring for the family. He will be buried in the Carp Lake Cemetery. The family will hold a memorial this coming summer.

