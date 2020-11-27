Georgia Joan Colwell, 79, of Burt Township passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020 at her home surrounded by loved ones.
Joan was born on June 9, 1941 to the late John and Martha Vowell in Ann Arbor, Mi. Joan was the oldest of seven children including two brothers: Denny and Johnny and four sisters: Kathy, Claudia, Jose'e and Julie.
In 1969 Joan married Bud in Alexandria, VA. The couple made their home at Whitmore Lake, Mi. Upon Bud's retirement they spent their summers on Burt Lake and their winters on Sanibel Island.
Joan and Bud owned Colwell Equipment for 38 years. Joan enjoyed shelling on the beach, playing Upwords, card games and her dogs. She cherished visits from her grandchildren and great grandchildren at the lake. Joan was fiercely independent and lived life her own way.
Joan is survived by children: Brian (Sandra) Chapman, Thomas (Debbie) Colwell, Leigh (Larry) Ammon and Chris Colwell; seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A graveside service at Burt-Mullet Cemetery took place on Wednesday, November 25 at 1:00pm.
