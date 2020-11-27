1/1
Georgia Joan Colwell
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Georgia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Georgia Joan Colwell, 79, of Burt Township passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020 at her home surrounded by loved ones.

Joan was born on June 9, 1941 to the late John and Martha Vowell in Ann Arbor, Mi. Joan was the oldest of seven children including two brothers: Denny and Johnny and four sisters: Kathy, Claudia, Jose'e and Julie.

In 1969 Joan married Bud in Alexandria, VA. The couple made their home at Whitmore Lake, Mi. Upon Bud's retirement they spent their summers on Burt Lake and their winters on Sanibel Island.

Joan and Bud owned Colwell Equipment for 38 years. Joan enjoyed shelling on the beach, playing Upwords, card games and her dogs. She cherished visits from her grandchildren and great grandchildren at the lake. Joan was fiercely independent and lived life her own way.

Joan is survived by children: Brian (Sandra) Chapman, Thomas (Debbie) Colwell, Leigh (Larry) Ammon and Chris Colwell; seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

A graveside service at Burt-Mullet Cemetery took place on Wednesday, November 25 at 1:00pm.

The Nordman-Christian Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences may be made at stonefuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Burt-Mullet Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
302 S. Huron St.
Cheboygan, MI 49721
231-627-5696
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 24, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved