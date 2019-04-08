|
|
Georgiana "Gigi" English, 72 of Carp Lake, died March 27, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Gigi was born on September 24, 1946, in Conklin, Michigan. She was raised on the family farm in Belding, the daughter of George and Sarah (Reisbig) Mulder.
She married John Reeder on December 3, 1965 and together they had four children. They were happily married until John's death in 1995.
On October 14, 2006, she married Mike English.
Gigi was a bus driver for Pellston Public Schools for over 35 years and the bus garage supervisor for a little over ten years.
She enjoyed quilting and was a member of a quilting group in Carp Lake. She also liked to go geocaching with family and traveling with her husband, Mike. Over the years, Mike and Gigi had managed to travel to 49 states and had plans to see the last one of their list, Delaware, this coming April.
Throughout the years, Gigi wrote in her journal everyday as a way to reflect on her life. These books, full of her personal entries, are something her family will now treasure.
Gigi is survived by her husband, Mike English of Carp Lake; children, Doug (Robin) Reeder of Painesville, OH, Diana (Kevin) Wall of Sidney, OH, Debbie (Allen) Quick of Benson, AZ, and Jenny (Bill) Kerr of Levering, MI; grandchildren, John Reeder, Michael (Erin) Reeder, Matthew (Sara) Quick, Laura (Tyler) Ibanez, Baylon (Samatha) Kerr and Jace Kerr; and her sisters, Sarah Reeves of Cedar Springs, Hattie Mulder of Belding, MI and Amy Smith of Sheridan, MI.
Gigi is preceded in death by her first husband, John Reeder; and her sister, Helen K. Mulder.
Services have already taken place with Stone Funeral Home. Gigi's burial will take place in the spring at Carp Lake Township Cemetery.
Friends and family wishing to make a charitable donation in Gigi's memory are asked to please consider the Scleroderma Foundation and the Victory Baptist Church in Levering.
The Reeder and English families would like to extend a sincere thank you to the nurses and techs at McLaren Northern Michigan.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Mar. 30, 2019