Gerald Bieske passed away peacefully at Hiland Cottage in Petoskey on October 29, surrounded by his family. Jerry was born in Alpena, Michigan on June 1, 1949. His parents were Edmond and Catherine Bieske. He lived with his Aunt Lucy and Uncle Harry Nowicki after the death of his parents.



Jerry graduated from Posen High School in 1967. He began working at Proctor & Gamble in Cheboygan, MI then joined the U.S. Army from 1969-1971 to serve his country. When he returned home from service, he returned to work at Proctor & Gamble until they closed in 1991 (23 years). He retired from Link Industries in 2013.



He married Judy Bieske (Shields) in 1972. They had three children. He was a dedicated father and husband. He enjoyed talking with his friends, garage saling, collecting guns, gardening, hunting, spending time at his hunting camp and lap time with Ruby.



He is survived by his wife, Judy, and his three children, sons Scott and Jamie (Jessie) Carter, Anderson and Ellison; and his daughter, Carmen (Matt Buggia) Sophie. He is also survived by his twin brother Jim (Janet), sister Monica Koss (Ervin), brother in law Gerald Gatch, sister in law Janet Williams, brother in law Joe Shields and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



He is preceded in death by his parents, aunt and uncle, sister Shirley, brother Dan and sister in law Marion.



Arrangements are pending.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Bishop Baraga School, Hiland Cottage Hospice House or a charity of their choosing.

