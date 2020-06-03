Lt. Col. (ret) Gerald D. Purcell was born January 18, 1940 in Flint,

Ml. He relocated to Cheboygan, Ml in 1946 where he lived until

graduating from Cheboygan High School in 1959. He later earned

a Bachelor of Science degree from Central Michigan University.

Lt. Col. Purcell entered the U.S. Army in 1962 as a private. He

attended officer candidate school and was commissioned as

Second Lieutenant into the infantry in 1967. He completed

numerous military schools and courses including the U.S. Army

Command and General Staff College, Ft. Leavenworth, KS. He

was employed by the Michigan Army National Guard as an Army

officer wherein he held various duty assignments, culminating with Commandant,

Michigan Military Academy, Ft. Custer, MI.



Lt. Col. Purcell had a passionate love of country and proudly served as a soldier

for twenty nine years until retiring in 1991.



He enjoyed a long retirement residing between homes in Grand Haven, MI and

Venice, FL.



He was predeceased by his beloved wife Marilyn in 2016. Surviving are his sons

Gregory and Michael of Saginaw, MI; brother Howard Jr. (Noreen) of Soldotna,

AK; sisters Carol Ostrander and Dayle (Michael) Michalak both of Bay City, MI;

granddaughter Jacqueline Purcell of Sault Ste. Marie, MI and several nieces and

nephews. Lt. Col. Purcell was interred at Ft. Custer National Cemetery in a private

ceremony with military honors.

