Lt. Col. (ret) Gerald D. Purcell was born January 18, 1940 in Flint,
Ml. He relocated to Cheboygan, Ml in 1946 where he lived until
graduating from Cheboygan High School in 1959. He later earned
a Bachelor of Science degree from Central Michigan University.
Lt. Col. Purcell entered the U.S. Army in 1962 as a private. He
attended officer candidate school and was commissioned as
Second Lieutenant into the infantry in 1967. He completed
numerous military schools and courses including the U.S. Army
Command and General Staff College, Ft. Leavenworth, KS. He
was employed by the Michigan Army National Guard as an Army
officer wherein he held various duty assignments, culminating with Commandant,
Michigan Military Academy, Ft. Custer, MI.
Lt. Col. Purcell had a passionate love of country and proudly served as a soldier
for twenty nine years until retiring in 1991.
He enjoyed a long retirement residing between homes in Grand Haven, MI and
Venice, FL.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife Marilyn in 2016. Surviving are his sons
Gregory and Michael of Saginaw, MI; brother Howard Jr. (Noreen) of Soldotna,
AK; sisters Carol Ostrander and Dayle (Michael) Michalak both of Bay City, MI;
granddaughter Jacqueline Purcell of Sault Ste. Marie, MI and several nieces and
nephews. Lt. Col. Purcell was interred at Ft. Custer National Cemetery in a private
ceremony with military honors.
Ml. He relocated to Cheboygan, Ml in 1946 where he lived until
graduating from Cheboygan High School in 1959. He later earned
a Bachelor of Science degree from Central Michigan University.
Lt. Col. Purcell entered the U.S. Army in 1962 as a private. He
attended officer candidate school and was commissioned as
Second Lieutenant into the infantry in 1967. He completed
numerous military schools and courses including the U.S. Army
Command and General Staff College, Ft. Leavenworth, KS. He
was employed by the Michigan Army National Guard as an Army
officer wherein he held various duty assignments, culminating with Commandant,
Michigan Military Academy, Ft. Custer, MI.
Lt. Col. Purcell had a passionate love of country and proudly served as a soldier
for twenty nine years until retiring in 1991.
He enjoyed a long retirement residing between homes in Grand Haven, MI and
Venice, FL.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife Marilyn in 2016. Surviving are his sons
Gregory and Michael of Saginaw, MI; brother Howard Jr. (Noreen) of Soldotna,
AK; sisters Carol Ostrander and Dayle (Michael) Michalak both of Bay City, MI;
granddaughter Jacqueline Purcell of Sault Ste. Marie, MI and several nieces and
nephews. Lt. Col. Purcell was interred at Ft. Custer National Cemetery in a private
ceremony with military honors.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.