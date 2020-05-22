|
|
Geraldine Eva McGinn ("Geri") of Virginia Beach, Virginia passed away on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020 surrounded by friends and family.
Born on March 11, 1941, Geri, a native of Onaway, was the first-born daughter of the late Gerald and Clara Northcott of Onaway. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Northcott, husbands, Robert James McGinn and Charles Franklin McGinn.
Geri was a devoted and loving daughter, sister, sister-in-law, mother, grandmother and great
grandmother to a large family. Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Sally Northcott-Mayes (Joseph)
of Virginia Beach, VA; her sister-in-law's, Sharon Taylor and Carol Northcott, both of Onaway, and
brother-in-law, Richard McGinn (Diane) also of Onaway; her sons Michael (Kirsten) of Chesapeake, VA,
Corey (Sheila) of Millersburg, Gerald (Mary) of Sault Saint Marie, MI and Andy (Pam) of Sanford; her
grandchildren Samantha, Courtney, Bryer, Sterling, Kiley, Ashley, Justin (Liza) and Daniel; her great
granddaughter, Skylar; and her many nieces and nephews.
Geri graduated from Onaway High School in the Class of 1959, and later earned her associate's degree.
She was very involved in her community and once owned a consignment shop in Onaway. She was a
lifetime member of the Order of Eastern Star and served as Worthy Matron on numerous occasions as
well as was elected to serve as clerk of North Allis Township. She enjoyed making beautiful quilts and
sewn projects, assembling jigsaw puzzles, gardening, cooking and eating her favorite foods: sushi, pasta,
and chocolate! She was a very proud mom, supporting her four sons in many sports during their
childhood and watching them become wonderful husbands and fathers. She was especially fond of her
eight grandchildren and loved watching them play sports and grow up.
The family is planning a celebration of life for a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to any local
Masonic/Shriners/Eastern Star organizations, or local volunteer fire department and ambulance services
of your choice.
Patrick Piercy, Funeral Director
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on May 22, 2020