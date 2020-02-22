|
Gertrude E. Taylor, age 88, of Cheboygan passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Medilodge in Rogers City. She was born January 26, 1932 in Levering, the daughter of Robert and Susie (Scott) Spencley. On February 7, 1952 in Cheboygan, Gertrude married John "Jack" Taylor, II who preceded her in death in 2002.
Gertrude was a member of the Cheboygan Eagles Auxiliary and enjoyed Playing Bingo, going to the casino, playing cards, sewing, crocheting, telling stories and jokes and being a mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her son, Robert (Cynthia) Taylor, of Cheboygan, four daughters, Susan (Bill) DeRoos of Cheboygan, Kathleen (Larry) Chaskey of Onaway, Kim (Jeff Lowery) Taylor of Bridgman and Penny (Clayton) McGovern, Jr. of Midland, three brothers, Alan, Gary and Donald and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Besides her husband Jack, Gertrude was preceded in death by her son, John E. Taylor, III, six brothers, Robert, Lewis, Murl, Bill, Norman and Jim and six sisters, Madeline, Shirley, Doris, Beverly, Gladys and Barbara.
The funeral service will take place at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home on Monday, February 24 at 1:00 PM with the family greeting friends beginning at 11:00 AM. Pastor Dave Wallis will officiate and burial will take place at Pinehill Cemetery in the spring. Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Alpena or Medilodge of Rogers City. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Gertrude are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Feb. 22, 2020