Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
302 S. Huron St.
Cheboygan, MI 49721
231-627-5696
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
302 S. Huron St.
Cheboygan, MI 49721
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
302 S. Huron St.
Cheboygan, MI 49721
View Map

Gertrude E. Taylor


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gertrude E. Taylor Obituary
Gertrude E. Taylor, age 88, of Cheboygan passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Medilodge in Rogers City. She was born January 26, 1932 in Levering, the daughter of Robert and Susie (Scott) Spencley. On February 7, 1952 in Cheboygan, Gertrude married John "Jack" Taylor, II who preceded her in death in 2002.

Gertrude was a member of the Cheboygan Eagles Auxiliary and enjoyed Playing Bingo, going to the casino, playing cards, sewing, crocheting, telling stories and jokes and being a mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her son, Robert (Cynthia) Taylor, of Cheboygan, four daughters, Susan (Bill) DeRoos of Cheboygan, Kathleen (Larry) Chaskey of Onaway, Kim (Jeff Lowery) Taylor of Bridgman and Penny (Clayton) McGovern, Jr. of Midland, three brothers, Alan, Gary and Donald and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Besides her husband Jack, Gertrude was preceded in death by her son, John E. Taylor, III, six brothers, Robert, Lewis, Murl, Bill, Norman and Jim and six sisters, Madeline, Shirley, Doris, Beverly, Gladys and Barbara.

The funeral service will take place at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home on Monday, February 24 at 1:00 PM with the family greeting friends beginning at 11:00 AM. Pastor Dave Wallis will officiate and burial will take place at Pinehill Cemetery in the spring. Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Alpena or Medilodge of Rogers City. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Gertrude are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gertrude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -