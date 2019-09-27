|
|
Gertrude Elizabeth Miller died Wednesday, September 25, 2019 peacefully in her sleep at Pinecrest Village (Assisted Living) Mackinaw City where she had been a resident for 6 years. She began receiving hospice services there two days prior to her passing. Gertie was born January 5, 1925, the 13th child and 4th daughter to Joseph and Josephine (Blank) Bur and raised in Riggsville where she attended the Tallman School where her brother Frank was the teacher for one year. Her cousins, Irene Bur Comps and Lucille Bur Scheele were her next door neighbors and lifelong friends. She always called Riggsville, Burville and enjoyed passing the homestead where she grew up and is still in the Bur family.
She married C. James Miller (Jim) on August 22, 1950 at St Lawrence Rectory. She and Jim celebrated 52 years of marriage before his death on September 13, 2002. They lived and worked their entire lives in Cheboygan. Pre marriage, Gertie did what many young women of the day did, she lived with and assisted with the households of Walter Larson, MD, physician and Edward Moloney, Cheboygan State Bank President. She also helped out when most of her siblings had a new addition and with a family of 15 that was a lot of babies. She later did janitorial work. As the youngest daughter she was also responsible for staying at home and taking care other parents. She gladly did so and never really wanted to travel. Her siblings, however, had other ideas, and arranged coverage so that she could accompany her Aunt and Uncle Charles and Sue Bur of Detroit, Anna Bur of Cheboygan and cousin Louie of Detroit on a 3 month trip in 1940 that took them to all points west to California, down to Mexico and up to and across Canada. Seeing the sites and visiting many relatives. Overnight lodging was a very small homemade trailer, a pup tent and the back seat. It was an adventure.
Gertie did not like to travel unless it was to visit family. She even endured a trip to Lambeau Field the home of the Packers, her daughter's favorite football team, if it meant going to visit family in Minneapolis and Boulder Junction, Wisconsin. After Jim's death, she enjoyed spending time in Lansing MI when she could get a ride one way with a niece (Eileen Bur, Kay Lancour, Amy Maltby, and Molly Mousseau). She enjoyed their company and liked to go shopping and site seeing. She always made it a point to visit with her niece Kris Bur, brother Ben's daughter who lived in Lansing.
Gertie liked to garden, can and freeze food she grew. She as very involved with Jim's work on the board of the Social Services. She was an assistant 4-H leader and a Charter Member of the Cheboygan Lioness Club, the oldest such club in Michigan, and remained a member until her death. Her daughter is now a member having moved back to Cheboygan on her retirement. She was especially proud of winning the Cheboygan County Spelling Bee. Before spell check, her Masters Degreed daughter would often call her when stumped on a word or two. She enjoyed their cottage on Long Lake that they built themselves after clearing the land and eating kielbasa grilled over the brush fire of their latest clearing. She was a member of St Anthony's Catholic Church in Mackinaw City.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings and their spouses: Leonard (Martha and Mary), Genevieve Weiss (Albert), Ray (Leona, Roseanna) , Rev. Stan, Loretta, Dorothy (Bill), Clark, George (Ola), Frank (Mary), Edmund (Scotty), Lawrence (Liz), Ben (Margaret), Ernie (Rosemary), Tom (Irene), and sister-in law Midge (Don).
Gertie is survived by her daughter, Marilyn and special nieces Molly (Royal -deceased) Mousseau and Amy (Charlie) Maltby and Amy and Charlie's daughters Madelyn and Gloria Maltby. These nieces receive special recognition because Gertie's brother Ernie married Jim's only sibling, Rosemary Miller. She was also close to her God Daughters Rosemary (Ken) Hanson, sister Dorothy Clark's daughter and Betty (Dave) Garthus, brother Frank's daughter. She shared a special bond with niece Yvonne Bur brother George's daughter of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada because they shared the same birthday. She is also survived by her last sibling and the baby of the family, her brother Don formerly of Boulder Junction and now of Glendale Wisconsin. Nieces Kay (Harold-deceased) Lancour and Eileen Bur (Scott Sandel), brother Ben's daughters were frequent visitors. In addition she is survived by the children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren of her siblings. She is also survived by the many residents and staff of Pinecrest Village Mackinaw City where she resided for the last 6 years of her life.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00am, with the family greeting friends beginning at 10:00am, and a rosary beginning at 10:30am, at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home, 302 S. Huron St., Cheboygan.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Cheboygan County Special Needs Fund at the Women's Resource Center of Northern Michigan, 423 Porter Street, Petoskey MI 49770. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Sept. 27, 2019