Glen Meril Gahn
1928 - 2020
Glen Meril Gahn age 92 of Cheboygan passed away October 31, 2020
at Medilodge of Cheboygan.

He was born August 13, 1928 in Cheboygan to
Justin and Ebba (Johnson) Gahn.

He met the love of his life picking cherries in T.C. at the age of 16. He
married Betty Marie Comps May 1, 1947 at St. Mary's Church. They
were happily united till her death in 2005, 57 years together, sharing life
with their three children, Barbara, James and Shirley.

Glen worked many odd jobs but was at Detroit Tap and Tool most of his
working life. Glen was an avid hunter, fisherman and trapper. Making
money off his trapping lines, he enjoyed annual trips west to the
mountains with his family. A very talented man, he enjoyed carpentry,
wood carving, taxidermy, gardening and baked some of the best apple
pies ever.

He is survived by his daughter, Shirley (Bill) Houle; seven grandsons, Jamie, Brent (Kim) and Shawn
(Kelly) Gahn, Kelsey (Lynn), Louise (Joleen) and Tim Kennedy, and Steven Houle; 21 great
grandchildren; nine great great grandchildren; son-in-law, Dale Kirch; brother-in-law, Walter Wing Jr.;
and great friends, Mike Phillips, Lee and Sandy Hanson, John and Barb Archambo and many other
great friends; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Glen was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Betty; children, Barb and Jim; brothers, Albin and
Vernal; sister, Hazel Hicks; granddaughter, Amy Houle; and great grandson, Joshua Gahn.

We would like to thank Medilodge of Cheboygan for the wonderful care. He come to love many of you
"kids". Lord know Covid 19 is a horrifying pandemic, no one wants it, no one's to blame for it, you are
Heroes risking not just yourselves but your families. God Bless and stay safe, hope all in Cheboygan
are taking precautions and praying for those who have fallen victim.

Per Glen's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place next summer.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org

Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
