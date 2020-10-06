1/1
Gloria June McEwen
1944 - 2020
Gloria June McEwen, 76, of Alpena passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

Gloria June Herring was born in Cheboygan to the late Charles and June (Reynolds) Herring on March 16, 1944. On April 19, 1974, she married Danny McEwen. He preceded her in death on November 14, 2018. She enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her 5 children, Lisa Allocco, Thomas Nestell, Harry (Jenny) Nestell, Kevin (Tammy) McEwen, Rusty (Jessica) McEwen; 8 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 3 brothers, John (Peg) Herring, Richard (Laura) Herring, Rocky Herring; several nieces and nephews.

Gloria was preceded in death by an infant son, Donald.

Memorial visitation will take place at Bannan Funeral Home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the memorial service at 2 p.m. with Pastor Dan Williams officiating.

Inurnment: Evergreen Cemetery

Memorials: Hospice of Michigan

Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bannan Funeral Home
222 S 2Nd Ave
Alpena, MI 49707
(989) 354-8411
