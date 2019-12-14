|
|
Gloria Mae Dettman passed peacefully in her sleep at the Edison Christian Health Center, in
Grand Rapids, Michigan, on December 11, 2019, at the age of 95.
Born to William and Lula Beebe in 1924, Gloria grew up in Flint, Michigan. She and her family
were in the Lincoln Park, Methodist Church. She developed a love of art and music early, and
shared her special gift as an accomplished pianist, throughout her entire life.
A graduate of Baker Business College, Gloria worked as an administrative manager for her
father's trucking company, Beebe Transfer, and later for a Medical Office, in Flint, Michigan.
She later attended Adrian College, where she earned her teaching certificate and met her
future husband, Carlton Keith Dettman of Cheboygan, Michigan. She married Carlton in 1951
after his graduation from the University of Michigan Medical School. She was married to
Carlton for 65-years, until his death in 2016.
Gloria joined her husband while he served as an Army Physician on posts in El Paso, Texas, and
Colorado Springs, Colorado. She worked during those years as a Kindergarten Teacher.
Returning from Army service, she and her husband opened a medical practice in Montrose,
Michigan. Gloria was the sole business manager of her husband's medial practice and also
administered a complex farm operation which included the raising crops along with the
breeding, training, showing and sale of champion American Saddlebred horses.
Gloria is survived by a sister, son, daughter, and grandchildren. She will be remembered for her
gentleness and her constant expression of love for those who surrounded her.
She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Pine Hill Cemetery, in Cheboygan, Michigan.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Dec. 14, 2019