Gordon R. Sheldon, age 87, of Cheboygan, died Thursday November 12, 2020 at the Brook of Cheboygan. The son of Jay and Della (Flager) Sheldon, Gordon was born and raised in Mackinaw City. He graduated from Mackinaw City High School in 1951 and went on to teacher's college in Marquette but his time there was cut short when he was called to serve during the Korean War. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Gordon served on the aircraft carrier USS Wasp in the South China Sea. He was honorably discharged in 1957 and served in the Naval Reserves until 1961. After returning from Korea, Gordon married Carol Ottoson on May 8, 1954 in Chicago. They made their home and raised their family in the greater Chicago area where Gordon worked in security, safety, and fire protection for Ford Motor Company.



Upon his retirement from Ford, Gordon made the decision to return to his roots in Northern Michigan. In 1990 he moved to Cheboygan and reunited with high school sweetheart, Blanche Fish. They married in 1991 and were blessed with 29 years of marriage before Blanche passed away earlier this year.



Involved with the Boy Scouts, Gordon was a scoutmaster for over 20 years and was active in the Elmhurst, Illinois VFW Post #2048 as well as the VFW Pipe and Drum Corp. He later joined the Cheboygan VFW Post and attended church at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Mackinaw City and St. Mary-St. Charles in Cheboygan. Gordon was a master carver and for many years taught wood carving classes in Illinois and later in Cheboygan where he met many people who would become friends for the rest of his life. Besides being a master wood carver, Gordon also was a master storyteller and an excellent conversationalist. He was a voracious reader, usually reading two or three books a month, wrote poetry, enjoyed camping, and loved to travel. Gordon loved Northern Michigan and the outdoors, even if it was just getting outside to cut firewood.



A wonderful husband and nurturing father, Gordon made family his top priority. He was a good listener and a great teacher to his children. He instilled in them the virtues of kindness, gentleness, and respect. He taught his sons always to be gentlemen. He loved spending time with his family and was proud of his children and grandchildren. With his friendly disposition and his gift for gab there were no strangers; everyone was a friend to Gordon. A gentle giant, Gordon will be remembered for his warm heart, his consideration of others, and his love for his family and many friends.



Gordon leaves his sons, Ron (Nancy) of Glen Ellyn, Illinois and Tom (Denise) of Lombard, Illinois; his daughter, Karen (Bob) Effner of North Aurora, Illinois as well as his grandchildren, Natalie, Sarah, Bobby, and Megan; and great grandchildren, Benjamin and Avery. Gordon was preceded in death by his former wife and the mother of his children, Carol; his wife, Blanche; brother, Charlie Phillips; and sister, Jean Woolsey.



Private services will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Gordon to The Brook of Cheboygan, 11965 Townline Road, Cheboygan, MI 49721. Cremation arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.

