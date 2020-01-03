|
Gordon Rudolph Aittama passed away quietly on Thursday, December 26, 2019, in Lake City, Michigan. Gordy is finally at peace and playing hockey with all his hockey buddies who have passed on before him. He was loved and will be greatly missed. Gordy was 91.
Dad was born in 1928 to Rudy and Erma Aittama in Calumet, Michigan, where he was the oldest of five children. The family later moved to the Detroit area where he grew-up then served in the Army and began his career at Michigan Bell. He married Carol Smith and together they raised four children in Waterford, Michigan. Gordy was a take charge kind of guy who loved to play softball, hockey, waterski, camp and take great vacations with his family. He was active at Waterford Community Church in teaching, Boys Brigade, choir and playing his trumpet. In retirement he moved to Burt Lake near Cheboygan where he worked at the local ice rink and drove the Zamboni. There he coached hockey for many years and was proud to be called "Coach Gordy" by his many young protégés. It is a major understatement to say he was independent and wanted to live life on his own terms. He loved his home and life in the woods with his wife Shirley.
Gordy was preceded in death by his parents Rudy and Erma Aittama, brother Paul Aittama, sister-in-law Elaine Aittama and brothers-in-law Ernie Niederer and Wayne Tervo. Dad is survived by his wife Shirley; children Glenn and Pat Aittama, Brenda Mapes, Lisa and Steve Scott, Bruce and Lois Aittama; grandchildren Eric, Stephanie and Chris, Andrea, Lindsay, Derek and Jeanne, Nathan and Jessica, Courtney, Jared and Mallory, Lauren, Holly and Andrew, BJ and Katie, Andy and Eve along with 26 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. He is also survived by his sisters Edith Niederer and June Tervo, brother David Aittama along with many nieces and nephews. Dad is also survived by Shirley's sons Don and Jean Sheldon, Ken and Lisa Sheldon, Earl and Theresa Sheldon, and Todd Sheldon.
A Celebration of Life Gathering to honor his life will be 12 noon, Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Marion United Methodist Church, 216 West Main Street, Marion, Michigan. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Cheboygan Hockey Association. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Aittama family.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Jan. 3, 2020