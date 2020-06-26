Grace Rowland, 89, of Cheboygan passed away Saturday June 20, 2020 at McLaren Northern Michigan. Grace was born in Detroit November 20, 1930 to Charles and Anna (Seehoffer) Knotts. She grew up in The Detroit area and in California. She graduated from Redford High School. On June 17, 1950 she married Edgar Rowland Jr.. She was active in church and taught Sunday school. Grace was an artist who enjoyed painting, loved the Detroit Tigers and she loved elephants and her dogs.



Grace is survived by her daughters Deborah (George) Sabo, Cheryl (Dean) Farner and DiAnna Rowland and her son Charles Rowland. Her grandchildren Charles and Katie Sabo and sister Dorothy Hinzman.



She was preceded in death by her husband Edgar L. Rowland, grandson Charles Remaselnik and sister Amelia Johnson.



The family suggests memorials to American Macular Degeneration Foundation, Humane Society of America, St. Jude Hospital



The family is served by Stone Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Indian River

