|
|
Hailey Alaya Hallenbeck age 24 of Wolverine passed away
December 16, 2019 at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.
She was born in Petoskey on November 20, 1995.
Hailey graduated from Wolverine High School in 2014. She enjoyed singing,
doing karaoke, dancing, listening to music, sewing doll and baby clothes,
spending time with family and every holiday, especially Christmas.
"The world is a much better place because she was in it. I can only imagine
who she will light up in Heaven."
She is survived by her mother, Melissa Riley of Wolverine;
father, Leo Hallenbeck of Wolverine; siblings, Ryan Hallenbeck of Wolverine,
Robert Gilman Jr. of Wolverine, Natasha Gilman of Wolverine and Autumn Gilman of Wolverine;
grandparents, Sharon and Cal Gouine of Cheboygan, and Nora and Leo Hallenbeck Sr. of Indian River;
and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Hailey is also survived by her service dog and companion, Chase.
Friends may visit at the Wolverine Free Methodist Church on Saturday, December 21st from 11 a.m.
through time of service at 12 noon with Pastor Stephen Evoy and Pastor Susan Hitts officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Autism research or the Cheboygan Humane Society in
memory of Hailey Hallenbeck.
Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Dec. 21, 2019