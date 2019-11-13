Home

Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
302 S. Huron St.
Cheboygan, MI 49721
231-627-5696
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
302 S. Huron St.
Cheboygan, MI 49721
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
302 S. Huron St.
Cheboygan, MI 49721
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Arnold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold "Hal" Arnold


1940 - 2019
Harold "Hal" Arnold Obituary
Harold "Hal" Arnold, 78, of Cheboygan, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

Hal was born December 20, 1940 in Lacoochee, Florida, the son of Russell and Nancy Arnold. He grew up in Florida and attended Suwanee High School in Live Oak, Florida. On December 2, 1961 in Cheboygan, he married Sharon Ostroske. He served in the Army National Guard from 1957-1965. Hal also worked as a union carpenter and was employed by the Cheboygan County Road Commission as a truck driver, mechanic, and retired as a sign technician. Hal was also a member of the Cheboygan Volunteer Fire Department.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and cooked many good meals for them. He was also an avid outdoorsman, fishing and chasing whitetail bucks, boating, motorcycling, camping, loving all of it and living life to it's fullest.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon, two sons, Kris (Mary Berden) Arnold and Kent Arnold, two daughters, Kathryn (Albert) Carlson and Julie Bannatyne, 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, three siblings, Martha (James) Bush, Theresa (Terri) Kitchen, and Wiley (Jackie) Arnold, many nieces and nephews, and his little dog, Mac.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson, Ryan Arnold, a son in law, Daniel Bannatyne, and two brothers in law, James Bush and Elmer Kitchen.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11:00am, with visitation beginning at 9:30am, at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home in Cheboygan. Rev. Duane Wachowiak will officiate, burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Thomas Food Bank.

Online condolences may be made at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.

The Nordman-Christian Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Nov. 13, 2019
