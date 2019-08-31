|
|
A memorial service for Harold Winchell will be held at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in
Cheboygan on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1:00 pm with a light luncheon to follow. Harold
passed away peacefully in hospice at Pinecrest Village in Mackinaw City on August 25, 2019.
Born October 15, 1923 in Kalamazoo, Harold graduated in 1941 as Class President of
Mattawan High School. He entered the US Army soon after Pearl Harbor and served in
Panama during World War II. Following his military service, he worked at an insurance agency
in Kalamazoo and while there, accepted a temporary assignment in Traverse City where he met
his wife, Kay. To use his words, ""I went there for 2 weeks, and stayed for 27 years."" He moved
his family to Cheboygan in 1964 where he was the General Manager for Douglas Insurance
Agency.
Harold's sense of humor never took more than a few minutes to surface in almost any situation.
He was a very active member of St. Paul's in Cheboygan where, he used to joke, ""I've held
every position in the Church except President of United Methodist Women!"" He loved music,
sang in the church choirs, and was a fixture at Cheboygan sporting events while his sons were
in school. He also umpired Little League baseball and enjoyed playing Church League softball
well into his 80's, especially when his sons and grandchildren were in town.
Long time Cheboygan Tribune readers may remember his photo article after cross-country
skiing for the 89 th day at age 89. His yearly goal was 100 days of skiing and 100 days of
swimming in the Straits of Mackinaw which, weather permitting, he often met during his
retirement years.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Kay (Katherine Garthe) and is survived
by two sons: Rob, of Las Vegas and John, of Kalamazoo, as well as four grandchildren, Kaleigh
(Winchell) James and Kelci Winchell of Traverse City, and Colin Winchell and Emma Winchell of
Kalamazoo.
He will be missed by relatives and friends, and especially by his coffee buddy of 55 years, Jerry
Brewster, and the Burger King crews.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Hospice of the Straits.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Aug. 31, 2019