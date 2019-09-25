|
Harry J. Campeau, 64, of Cheboygan passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at home.
A life long resident of the area, Harry was born November 28, 1954 in Cheboygan, the son of Harry A. and Erna (Ewald) Campeau. He was a graduate of Cheboygan Area Public Schools.
Harry was a truck driver for most of his life. He loved to hunt, fish, play pool and loved to watch western movies.
Surviving are his mother, Erna Campeau of Cheboygan, his children, James (Michelle) Campeau, Jennifer (Roger) Duffiney, and Jaime Neal, all of Cheboygan, a sister Pamela (Campeau) Nottage of Cheboygan, two brothers, Ken (Vicki) Campeau of Mesick, Thomas (Kathy) Campeau of Traverse City, and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death his father, Harry A. Campeau.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00am, with family greeting friends beginning at 10:00am, at Black River Full Gospel Church in Cheboygan, with a luncheon to follow.
Memorials may be made to the Black River Full Gospel Church.
The Nordman-Christian Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019