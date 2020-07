HEATHER ALFANO, AGE 34, OF MACKINAW CITY PASSED AWAY MUCH TOO YOUNG ON JULY 24, 2020 DUE TO AN AUTOMOBILE ACCIDENT. SHE WAS BORN MAY 28, 1986 IN FLATROCK, MI. TO TONY AND BECKY ALFANO.



HEATHER HAD THE MOST BEAUTIFUL SMILE THAT COULD LIGHT UP YOUR SOUL. SHE WAS A LOVING AND COMPASSIONATE PERSON WHO LOVED TO BE SILLY AND MAKE PEOPLE LAUGH. HEATHER LOVED LIFE. MOST OF ALL SHE LOVED AND ADORED HER DAUGHTER SADIE. THEY ENJOYED DOING CRAFTS TOGETHER AND GOING TO THE BEACH.



HEATHER IS SURVIVED BY HER BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTER SADIE, FATHER TONY, BROTHER ERIK AND SADIE'S FATHER KEVIN. SEVERAL GREAT FRIENDS SHE CONSIDERED HER SECOND FAMILY. SHE WAS PRECEEDED IN DEATH BY HER MOTHER BECKY.



WHEN YOU THINK OF HEATHER, CELEBRATE THE GOOD MEMORIES YOU HAVE OF HER. REMEMBER THAT LIFE IS FRAGILE AND SHOULD BE APPRECIATED TO THE FULLEST.



A 'CELEBRATION OF LIFE' WILL BE HELD AT 2:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 15TH, 2020. PARADISE LAKE TRAIL ROAD. (NEXT TO THE PLAYGROUND) PLEASE COME AND SHARE YOUR MEMORIES OF OUR BELOVED HEATHER. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, DONATIONS ARE BEING ACCEPTED AT ALL CITIZEN NATIONAL BANK LOCATIONS UNDER 'SADIE SLIVA'

