Graveside service
To be announced at a later date
Pinehill Cemetery
Heneretta "Jackie" (Carter) Brimacombe


1936 - 2020
Heneretta "Jackie" (Carter) Brimacombe Obituary
Heneretta "Jackie" Carter Brimacombe was born February 1, 1936 in Cheboygan, MI and she passed away at home in Clinton Twp., MI at 84 years old. She was formerly a resident of Pellston, MI.

She married John A. Carter who passed away on November 27, 1979. Then married Raymond
Brimacombe who has passed. Her son Richard "Dickie' Carter and daughter Pearl Carter who has
passed away. She is also preceded in death by Marge Jimmy, Rennie, Diane, and Jimmy.

She is survived by her son Delmar & Pam Carter, daughter Rose Adkins & Ron Feldman and also a dear
friend that she thought of as a daughter Monica. Her siblings are Jerry, Ernie and Susy. She had several Grandchildren Al & Tina Carter, John & Sara Carter, Vicki Carter & James, David & Genny Carter, Sarah Giannunzio & TC, Cindy & Jeff Doss,
Roger & Jen Duffiney, Harvey & Tina Sidell, Larry & Marry Sidell, Joe Carter & Josh Carter. She also
had several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Heneretta was a high spirited woman who loved her family, friends and her dogs very much. She also
liked to go to Bingo and to the Casino.

A graveside service will be held at Pinehill Cemetery at a later time. All arrangements are being handled
by the family. Those wishing to leave condolences or memory may do so at Cheboygan Gone but Not
forgotten.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on May 12, 2020
