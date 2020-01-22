|
|
Henrietta "Hank" Fay Crawford, age 77, of Cheboygan passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Medilodge of Cheboygan. She was born October 11, 1942 in Afton, the daughter of Archie and Luella (Knight) Reno. On September 1, 1961 in Cheboygan, Hank married James Leon Crawford who survives.
Hank was a Cub Scout den leader and enjoyed snowmobile racing, camping fishing, hunting and spending time with her family.
Besides her husband Jim, Hank is survived by her three sons, David (Dawn) Crawford of Lincoln, IL, Fred (Nancy) Crawford of Hardin, MO and Mike Crawford of Independence, MO, one brother, Floyd "Sonny" (Nancy) Reno of Hessel, four sisters, Janet (Barry) Leduc of Cheboygan, Elaine (Lloyd) Avery of Wichita, KS, Rita Lapeer of Indian River and Teresa (Ray) Whitmore of IA and 16 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Roger Walters, sister, Lois Ormsbee and her step father, Lynn Walters.
The funeral service will take place at the Church of Christ Restored (corner of Sand Rd & Straits Hwy.) on Saturday, January 25 at 1:30 PM with the family greeting friends beginning at 11:00 AM. Elders Leroy "Buddy" Ormsbee and Fred Hart will officiate. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Cheboygan Senior Center. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Hank are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Jan. 22, 2020