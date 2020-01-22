Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
302 S. Huron St.
Cheboygan, MI 49721
231-627-5696
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of Christ Restored
(rner of Sand Rd & Straits Hwy
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:30 PM
Church of Christ Restored
corner of Sand Rd & Straits Hwy
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henrietta Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henrietta Fay "Hank" Crawford


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henrietta Fay "Hank" Crawford Obituary
Henrietta "Hank" Fay Crawford, age 77, of Cheboygan passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Medilodge of Cheboygan. She was born October 11, 1942 in Afton, the daughter of Archie and Luella (Knight) Reno. On September 1, 1961 in Cheboygan, Hank married James Leon Crawford who survives.

Hank was a Cub Scout den leader and enjoyed snowmobile racing, camping fishing, hunting and spending time with her family.

Besides her husband Jim, Hank is survived by her three sons, David (Dawn) Crawford of Lincoln, IL, Fred (Nancy) Crawford of Hardin, MO and Mike Crawford of Independence, MO, one brother, Floyd "Sonny" (Nancy) Reno of Hessel, four sisters, Janet (Barry) Leduc of Cheboygan, Elaine (Lloyd) Avery of Wichita, KS, Rita Lapeer of Indian River and Teresa (Ray) Whitmore of IA and 16 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Roger Walters, sister, Lois Ormsbee and her step father, Lynn Walters.

The funeral service will take place at the Church of Christ Restored (corner of Sand Rd & Straits Hwy.) on Saturday, January 25 at 1:30 PM with the family greeting friends beginning at 11:00 AM. Elders Leroy "Buddy" Ormsbee and Fred Hart will officiate. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Cheboygan Senior Center. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Hank are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henrietta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -