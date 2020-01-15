|
|
Henry Edward Lindeman III, better known as Hank, 66, husband of Michele L. Spray Lindeman
and a resident of Eastville, VA, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, at his residence. A
native of Detroit, MI, he was the son of the late Henry Edward Lindeman, Jr. and the late Adele
Annette Van Dresser Lindeman. He was the owner of East Coast Cedar Co., Inc., Pier 33 On The
Cheboygan LLC, and Magnetic North Michigan LLC.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by eleven brothers and sisters, Christine McGee and
her husband, Jim, of Albuquerque, NM, Colleen Lindeman and her husband, John Waisanen of
Cheboygan, MI, Robertta Lindeman and her husband, James Meredith of Farmington Hills, MI,
Adele Tatta and her partner, John Schlabach, of Chapel Hill, NC, Charles Lindeman and his
wife, Diane, of Long Beach, CA, Dennis Lindeman and his wife, Christine Etienne, of Petoskey,
MI, Mary Jo Lindeman of Cheboygan, Barbara Saunders and her husband, Brian, of Huntsville,
AL, Gregory Lindeman and his wife, Sheila, of Cheboygan, Jerome Lindeman and his wife,
Darla, of Hendersonville, NC, and John Lindeman and his wife, Donna, of Northville, MI;
father-in-law, R. Dale Spray of Cheboygan; sister-in-law, Jeanine Lenski of Virginia Beach, VA;
two brothers-in-law, Timothy Spray and his wife, Angela, of Wildwood, MO, and Patrick Spray
and his wife, Natalie, of Greenville, SC; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Capeville United
Methodist Church with Reverend Linda Lowe officiating. Family will join friends at WilkinsDoughty Funeral Home Monday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials
may be made to Canine Companions for Independence, PO Box 446, Santa Rosa, CA 95402-
0446 or CCI.org.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Jan. 15, 2020