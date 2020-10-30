Irene A. Dodd, age 90, of Cheboygan passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Bay Bluffs in Harbor Springs. She was born November 22, 1929 in Pontiac, the daughter of Lawrence and Bernice (O'Neil) Comps. She married Gardner D. Dodd and he preceded her in death in December of 2017.
Irene was a member of St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church and the Daughters of Isabella.
Survivors include her four children, Hazen (Brenda) Dodd of Levering, Mary (Darby) Darrow of Mackinaw City, Pat (Shar) Dodd of Cheboygan and Gardner (Adrianne) Dodd of Indian River, nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren, two brothers-in-law, Glen Gahn and Walter Wing and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband Gardner, Irene was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Betty Gahn, Doris Maczka and Donna Wing and her brother, John Comps.
The funeral mass will take place at St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church on Thursday, November 5th at 11:00 AM with the family greeting friends one hour prior to the service. Rev. Duane Wachowiak will officiate and burial will immediately follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be directed to Bishop Baraga School. Those wishing to sign an online register book are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.
Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.