On March 17, 2020, Irene Hathaway, Cheboygan, Michigan, passed away at the age of 93. Born on September 21, 1926, she was the 11th of 12 children of Gustav and Emma Musolff. Her husband, John Hathaway, and all 11 siblings have preceded her in death. She is survived by many nephews and nieces and their families. Irene retired from the County Building in Cheboygan and attended St. Thomas Lutheran Church. Her caregivers, Carl Musolff, David Timmerman and Irene Coffee, would like to thank Cambridge Manor of Grandville and neighbor Teri Kitchen for the care of and friendship to our Aunt Irene. A memorial service is being planned for family and friends
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Mar. 21, 2020