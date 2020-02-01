|
Irene Schultz Richmond, of Tampa, Florida (formerly of Topinabee, Michigan) is
Finally Home as of January 14, 2020 at the age of 98Beloved mother of Harold
"Skip" Schultz of Michigan and Florida, William "Bill" (Denise) Schultz of Spring
Hill, Tennessee, Richard "Dick" (Debbie) Schultz of Swartz Creek, Michigan, Pat
VanParis of Tampa, Florida, and Margo Mead of Tampa, Florida; step-mother of
Larry (Jan) Richmond and Beth (Bob) Patterson. Irene is also survived by 13
grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was
preceded in death by grandson, Eric, and daughter-in-law, Robin. Irene was born
April 17, 1921 in Flint, Michigan to the late Fred and Annie Willett, and sister to
Evelyn. She graduated from Flint Central High School in 1939, followed by
working at AC in the tabulation department. Irene married Harold Schultz and
moved to Topinabee, Michigan, where they raised five children. While in
Topinabee she was a member of the Topinabee Community Church and served as
Sunday School Superintendent, sang in the choir, and was a member of the Ladies
Guild .Irene worked at Cheboygan Hospital in Medical Records a few years then
in 1967 returned to Flint to provide care for her mother, while working in Medical
Records at St. Joseph Hospital until her retirement. She renewed her faith in God
while attending North Baptist and it was here she met and married Martin
Richmond in 1975. He preceded her in death in 2003. Irene remained in Flint
until 2006, then moved to Tampa, Florida to live with her two daughters. Burial
with a Graveside committal service followed by fellowship will take place at Flint
Memorial Park, 9506 N. Dort Hwy., Mt. Morris, Michigan on Saturday, May 23,
2020. Time and place of fellowship to be determined.
The family kindly asks that memorial contributions in Irene's honor be directed
to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or to Northside Bible
Church, 405 Hayes Rd, Lutz, FL 33549
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Feb. 1, 2020