It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our faithful Wife, Mother,
Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother Iris Jean (McCallum) Abrahamson.
Iris passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
Iris was born in Gaylord, MI on November 10, 1927, the daughter of Olive
(Bruder) and Charles McCallum, and the younger of two girls. She was
preceded in death by her parents, and sister Joyce (Robert) Blackburn.
Iris graduated from Cheboygan High School in 1945. In1956, she married
Donald Abrahamson. Together they raised two daughters. She is
survived by her husband Don, her best friend of 63 years, and daughters
Charlene (John) Gibson, and Judy (Kirk) Sanders, and her grandsons
Zachary (Jordan Kopp) Walters, and David (Karly Shafer) Gibson, and to
her delight, a great-grandson Wynn Walters. These boys were the light of
her life. In addition, Iris is survived by many wonderful nieces and
nephews, as well as her extended family of Stacy, Jack, Breah and Hanah
Carter and Christy, Evan, Garrett and Allie Cameron.
Iris was a sailor's wife, so the ultimate single mom. Her daughters would tell you that they would
get exhausted just reminiscing about everything she could accomplish in a day while Don was
sailing. Don will tell you that he was the luckiest man alive to have had Iris in his life. Together,
they traveled extensively with family, and enjoyed many amazing friendships.
Iris had a terrific sense of humor, and loved to laugh. She was firmly planted in her belief in God,
and lived accordingly. She was kind and generous. She loved her birds, furry friends, and a good
book.
Please join us as we lift her up in prayer as she journeys to her heavenly home where she will
reunite with family and friends. The family will celebrate her life on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at St.
Paul's United Methodist Church in Cheboygan. Visitation will take place from 1:30P - 3:00P; the
funeral service will begin at 3:00P, followed by a luncheon.
In lieu of "funeral flowers", please consider sending flowers to a loved one in her honor. As for
donations, the family suggests St. Paul's United Methodist Church of Cheboygan, the Cheboygan
County Humane Society, the Salvation Army of Cheboygan, or the .
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Oct. 1, 2019