Isabel Lorraine Duba, 18, of Grayling, passed away unexpectedly on September 19, 2020 after a tragic accident while riding her beloved horse, Tornado.
Isabel was the first born child of Kyle and Heather (Millikin) Duba. She was born on June 18, 2002 in Grayling, Michigan. Isabel graduated from Grayling High School with honors in 2020. She earned All-State Honors in Basketball her senior year. Isabel also enjoyed playing volleyball and soccer. Isabel attended Central Michigan University, majoring in Environmental Science. She was the 2020 recipient of the Kesseler Family Central Michigan University Scholarship. Isabel was a valued team member at Fox Run Country Club the past two years. She was also a lifelong member of Grayling St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Isabel was vibrant, joyful, caring and knew how to have fun. Her beautiful family and wonderful numerous friends meant so much to her. She loved horseback riding, hunting, water skiing, jet skiing, ice skating, pond hockey, riding ORV's and dirt bikes, painting rocks, kayaking and swimming in lakes, rivers, and ponds. She was most comfortable outdoors enjoying remarkable sunsets, spectacular star gazing, flowing waterfalls, fluttering butterflies, all types of animals, colorful flowers and all things nature. If there was a small sapling that was at risk for getting trampled, she would transplant it to a safe spot in the woods to grow. She loved her hometown of Grayling and the four seasons it offered. Her family's farm and animals (chocolate labs - Tilly & Duke, rabbit - Button, cats - Oreo, Barney, & Patches, horses - Tornado, Ruby, & Indy, and many chickens) brought Isabel overwhelming happiness. She had an engaging sense of humor, enjoyed traveling, music, reading, and loved her shoe collection-especially her cowgirl boots. She was most comfortable in Carhartt gear. Her favorite foods were her mom's cheeseburger, her Grandma Millikin's macaroni and cheese and cookie dough Blizzards from Dairy Queen.
Isabel is survived by her loving parents, Kyle & Heather Duba and her three loving siblings Audrey, Olivia, and Evan Duba. She is also survived by her grandparents, David & Cheryl Millikin of Grayling and Edward & Margaret Duba of Grand Rapids, as well as her aunts, uncles, and cousins: Arron & Michelle Millikin (Bailey & David Millikin, Madalynn & Brittlynn Elliot), Donald & Noreen Duba (Suzanna, Bridget, Abigail, Carly, & Margaret), Margo & Wayne Gagnon (Roch, Gilbert, & Amelia), Molly & Christopher Nawrocki (Will, Kate, & Jack), Christopher Duba, Julie & Anthony Fischer (Dominic, Mia, & Max); Scott & Erin Duba (Charlotte, Francis, Ginger, Kit, & E.J.), and Shane & Mary Margaret Duba (Luke, Grant, & Reese). Isabel was preceded in death by her great grandparents Jim & Joyce Bourrie, Jack & Mable Millikin, Edward & Rose Duba, Gilbert & Beatrice Maher and Aunt Kelly Millikin.
A life so young released to heaven… Left on earth, we wonder "Why", But some are sent among us briefly… Some have spirits meant to fly.
Visitation will be held at Sorenson-Lockwood Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 between 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. and 4:00-8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Isabel Duba Endowed Memorial Scholarship. Mail a donation to CAEEF, Attn: Kim Schmidt, Crawford AuSable School District, 1135 North Old U.S. 27, Grayling, MI 49738 or donate online at https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/duk6C9rAkQfmQ97z6coQVLf?domain=crawfordausable.revtrak.net/.
Arrangements by Sorenson-Lockwood Funeral Home.