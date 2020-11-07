Ivan Dale Armantrout age 87 of Cheboygan passed away
peacefully surrounded by loved ones on October 30, 2020
at home.
Dale was born November 14, 1932 in Hebron Township to
Lee and Lois (Shinaberry) Armantrout.
Dale served his country with the United States Army from
1953-1955. When he returned from the service, he went to work at
the GM Plant in Flint and later he worked at Tube Forming and
then Rose Company out of Grand Rapids. In 1958, he married
Margaret Ann Pennell and together they had three children.
Dale was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather,
Great-Grandfather, uncle and friend. Dale enjoyed hunting and
enjoyed sharing his story with whoever would listen. He never passed up a card game.
Dale is survived by his wife, Ann of 62 years; three children, Allen (Gerri), Carol (Joe) Hebert and
Jeff (Tina); grandkids, Michael (Sally), Jessica, Sarah, Sophia Armantrout and Taylor Hebert;
two great -grand daughters, Piper and Kinsley Armantrout; his brother, Earl (Shirley) and
sister in-law, Helen; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ervin and Leo; sister, Elnora; sister-in-law, Bea;
and brother-in-law, Hector Bur.
There will be a gathering of immediate family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to St. Thomas Lutheran Church or Hospice of the Straits.
Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.
