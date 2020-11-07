1/1
Ivan Dale Armantrout
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ivan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ivan Dale Armantrout age 87 of Cheboygan passed away
peacefully surrounded by loved ones on October 30, 2020
at home.

Dale was born November 14, 1932 in Hebron Township to
Lee and Lois (Shinaberry) Armantrout.

Dale served his country with the United States Army from
1953-1955. When he returned from the service, he went to work at
the GM Plant in Flint and later he worked at Tube Forming and
then Rose Company out of Grand Rapids. In 1958, he married
Margaret Ann Pennell and together they had three children.
Dale was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather,
Great-Grandfather, uncle and friend. Dale enjoyed hunting and
enjoyed sharing his story with whoever would listen. He never passed up a card game.

Dale is survived by his wife, Ann of 62 years; three children, Allen (Gerri), Carol (Joe) Hebert and
Jeff (Tina); grandkids, Michael (Sally), Jessica, Sarah, Sophia Armantrout and Taylor Hebert;
two great -grand daughters, Piper and Kinsley Armantrout; his brother, Earl (Shirley) and
sister in-law, Helen; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ervin and Leo; sister, Elnora; sister-in-law, Bea;
and brother-in-law, Hector Bur.

There will be a gathering of immediate family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to St. Thomas Lutheran Church or Hospice of the Straits.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home
229 N 1St St
Rogers City, MI 49779
(989) 734-2288
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beck Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 6, 2020
My heartfelt sympathies go out to the family and friends during this difficult time. I hope that the promise in 1 Thessalonians 4:14 can bring comfort. Knowing that there's a hope for the ones we have lost in death can be so reassuring.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved