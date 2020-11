Ivan Dale Armantrout age 87 of Cheboygan passed awaypeacefully surrounded by loved ones on October 30, 2020at home.Dale was born November 14, 1932 in Hebron Township toLee and Lois (Shinaberry) Armantrout.Dale served his country with the United States Army from1953-1955. When he returned from the service, he went to work atthe GM Plant in Flint and later he worked at Tube Forming andthen Rose Company out of Grand Rapids. In 1958, he marriedMargaret Ann Pennell and together they had three children.Dale was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather,Great-Grandfather, uncle and friend. Dale enjoyed hunting andenjoyed sharing his story with whoever would listen. He never passed up a card game.Dale is survived by his wife, Ann of 62 years; three children, Allen (Gerri), Carol (Joe) Hebert andJeff (Tina); grandkids, Michael (Sally), Jessica, Sarah, Sophia Armantrout and Taylor Hebert;two great -grand daughters, Piper and Kinsley Armantrout; his brother, Earl (Shirley) andsister in-law, Helen; and many nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ervin and Leo; sister, Elnora; sister-in-law, Bea;and brother-in-law, Hector Bur.There will be a gathering of immediate family at a later date.In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to St. Thomas Lutheran Church or Hospice of the Straits.Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org