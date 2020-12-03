James Allen Barber, 81, of Cheboygan, Michigan passed away at Medilodge in Cheboygan after a brief illness on Saturday, November 28.
Jim or Jimmy as he was known by family and friends was born to James Blaine and Frances (Lafond) Barber on June 9, 1939 in Cheboygan. A lifelong resident, Jim attended St. Charles School and was a member of St. Mary's/St. Charles Catholic Church.
Jimmy is survived by his brothers, William (Roseann) Barber of Levering, Keith (Debbie) Barber of Cheboygan, sister, Sally Hiar of Levering and Port Orange, Florida, sisters-in-law Jerilu and Paula Barber of Cheboygan, brothers-in-law, Michael Owens of Otter Lake and Larry Carlson of Naubinway, and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Mary Bur, Susan Carlson, and Nancy Owens, brothers, Joseph and Kenneth (Pat Moran), brothers-in-law, Robert Bur and Vern Hiar, nephews, Rodney Bur and Zach Barber, and niece, Tamara Pawlowski.
As a young teen growing up on the VFW Road, working for the local farmers every summer, he raised chickens and built his own chicken coop that is still standing. He always found time to build sleds, push carts, wagons, forts, tree houses and what we call the first zip line for his younger brothers and sisters. It was a seat hung on pulleys and a cable that ran between the apple trees. You tree climbed into it and Jim ran real fast, pulling you with the rope he had tied to the seat. At first he tried orange crates but we fell through the bottom. The seat was a lot safer.
His early career was working at the Ottawa Hotel on State Street in Cheboygan. He later worked for the Sno-Kist Tree Company and then Detroit Tap and Tool for several years. His favorite jobs were his hobbies that became the life-long work he loved. He did not go to traditional school for any training. He became self-taught and learned by reading books, studying, and listening.
Jimmy loved bee keeping and processing honey, berry picking and studied wine making. His wine was awesome. He loved learning about electricity, wiring so many homes, repairing TVs and radios, carpentry, plumbing, and auto repair. He could fix anything. Gardening brought him so much joy. He became a master gardener. The gardens were beautiful and the fruits and vegetables were awesome. Then came trains and model trains and more trains. He traveled to see trains and boats around the country with his train club friends. He loved these trips and taking home movies of these ventures. This was his lifeblood.
Jim Barber, a life well lived, will enjoy eternal happiness as he reaps his heavenly reward. Dear Jim, you will be missed.
Memorial contributions to honor Jim may be made to the Cheboygan County Humane Society, Bishop Baraga Catholic School, or to the charity of your choice
.
A celebration of life will take place at St. Mary's/St. Charles Catholic Church and will be announced in the spring of 2021.
The Nordman-Christian Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences may be made at stonefuneralhomeinc.com.