James Arthur Deurwearder, 76, of Cheboygan, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Petoskey. Jim was born May 14, 1944 in Cheboygan to Emiel and Louise (Perry) Deurwearder. On September 2, 1972 Jim married Jean Clark. He enjoyed camping, walking, and being with friends and family. He belonged to both the Eagles and the Moose.



Jim is survived by his wife, Jean, daughters, Melinda Deurwearder, Amanda Deurwearder, and Brenda (Lenny) Temple, grandchildren, Chantel and Hallie Temple, Matthew Alexander, sister Shirley Sunstrom, and sisters-in-law, Carolyn Boda and Denise Clark.



Jim is preceded in death by his brothers, Frank, Ben, Bob, and Dick Boda, Bill and Amiel Deurwearder and sisters Wanetta McHale and Colleen Grimm.



Memorials may be made out to the Cheboygan County Humane Society and Bishop Baraga School.



A celebration of life will be held at Jean and Jim's residence Saturday August 29 at 2PM.



The family is being cared for by Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.

