|
|
James (Jim) Bartlett Harrison, 77, of Cheboygan passed away at Metro Hospital of Wyoming, Michigan on April 1, after being visited by family.
Jim, son of James and Doris, lived most of his life in Cheboygan. He married his High School sweetheart, Joanne Bourrie on June 11th, 1960. Jim was proud of their marriage and had a new sticker made for his car window each year the last several years, indicating how many years they had been married.
Together, he and Joanne had 3 boys: James Jr. (Debbie) of Wyoming, Jeff (Cindy) of Cheboygan and Jason (Brittany) of Tawas City. They also had 10 grandchildren: Ashliegh, Lindsey, Justin, Joshua, Steven, Eric, Corey, Benjamin, Lucas and Reese and 8 great-grandchildren.
Jim held a Master Plumber license and owned and operated H and B Plumbing and Heating in Cheboygan since the mid-80's. When not at work on commercial and residential jobs, he could be found at his kids' and grandkids' sports and other events, fishing at the Cheboygan River dam (and sharing his catch with less-successful fishermen), taking boat trips up and down the river and riding his bicycle around town.
Jim shared his unique sense of humor with friends and strangers alike. He was always more than willing to lend a hand or share his expertise with anyone in need, especially at his life-long church, St. Paul's United Methodist in Cheboygan.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, brothers John and Don, son Jeff and 2 infant granddaughters.
Funeral arrangements for Jim will be posted at a later date.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Apr. 9, 2020