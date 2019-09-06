|
|
James E. Bellant (Jim) of Boyne Falls, Mich. walked on in the early morning of Aug.
30, 2019 to be with his family who walked on before him with his loving wife and
seven devoted children surrounding him at home.
Jim was born in Cheboygan, Mich. on May 1, 1939 to Euclid F. Bellant Sr. and
Arbutus C. (nee Davenport) Bellant. He was an Elder in the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of
Chippewa Indians.
Jim attended Cheboygan Schools and later married his childhood sweetheart, Helen
L. Merchant in Cheboygan on Feb. 16, 1957. Jim joined the Merchant Marines at a
young age, worked as an Industrial Painter at Silver Lead Company in Lansing, and
was a Tool and Die Operator at Besser Headquarters in Alpena for many years.
He enjoyed spending time outdoors and keeping active with his family, which
included fishing, hunting, camping, boating, and snowmobiling.
Jim was a family man who had a great sense of humor, a generous heart for family
and friends alike and gave sound advice to anyone who asked.
Jim was loved immensely and his memories will live on by those he left behind. His
adoring wife of 62 years, Helen, and children; Bonnie J. Fockler of Boyne City, Tina
M. Cook (Mark) of Niles, James L. Bellant of Boyne City, John E. Bellant of Midland,
Jeffrey L. Bellant (Sheila) of East Jordan, Kelly J. Bellant (April) of Boyne City, Melissa
A. Bellant (Nichole Wenzel) of Midland, 26 Grandchildren, 33 Great-Grandchildren,
2 Great-Great Grandchildren, brothers; Richard E. Bellant (Judith) of St. Johns,
Robert H. Bellant (Ilene) of Bay City, and Theodore L. Bellant of Bay City, and sisters;
Mary J. Minesal (Terry) of Commerce, Georgia and Debra L. Smith (Lyle) of Midland,
also numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his infant daughter, Pamela D.
Bellant, Granddaughter Stacie A. Wieschowski, Grandson Ronald F. Fox, III, brothers;
Euclid F. Bellant, Jr. (Junior), William P. Bellant and (Bill) LeRoy Bellant (George)
and sister Carol S. Bellant.
He will be sorely missed by his family and anyone who knew him.
As per Jim's wishes, no memorial service will be held. Memorials can be sent to:
Hospice of Northern Michigan- Petoskey, Michigan 49770
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Sept. 7, 2019