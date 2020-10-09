James "Jim" Crump, 77, of Alanson, died October 3, 2020 at Bay Bluffs Medical Care Facility in Harbor Springs.
He was born on November 16, 1942, in Arvada, Colorado, the son of Ronald and Constance (Kaiser) Crump. His family moved often during his childhood, between Colorado, Arkansas and Michigan. Jim was a graduate from Alanson High School in 1962.
He married Grace Mary Jean Werden and together they had 7 children. They made their home on a piece of farmland in Alanson, where Jim raised beef cows and ran a sawmill. His cows were primarily to feed his own growing family but he would often sell to co-workers and friends as well.
Jim worked at Curtis Wire for 21 years and after they closed, he began working for McLaughlin's. He was always passionate about firearms and had a large gun collection. Over the years, Jim's knowledge of guns grew and he became an armature gunsmith. He was a member of the NRA and the UAW. Jim enjoyed old time country gospel music and watching the Grand Ole Opry and Hee Haw. During the winter months, Jim liked to snowmobile with his friends from work. He will be remembered for his work ethic and his devotion to family.
Jim is survived by his children, Albert Crump of Alanson, Dennis Crump of Alanson, Marty Crump of Petoskey, William Crump of East Jordan, and Mark (Gretchen Cleary) Crump of Petoskey; grandchildren, Daniel Crump, Kelly (Kerry) Crump, Andrew Crump, Ross Whitmore, Monique Crump, Payton Crump, Kota Crump, Miriam Crump, Ava Barlock and one more granddaughter on the way; and great grandchildren, James, Anna and Liam.
Jim is preceded in death by a son, John Crump; daughter, Kathy Whitmore; infant brother, Dennis Crump; his parents, Ronald and Constance Crump; and his ex-wife, Grace Crump.
The family will be celebrating his life at the Brutus Mennonite Church on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Due to limited space inside the church, if you are interested in attending please contact Dennis (785-207-5961 or djcrump@hotmail.com
) to RSVP.
Any donations in his memory are asked to be directed to the Brutus Mennonite Church (3834 Euclid St, Brutus, MI 49716).