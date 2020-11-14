1/1
James O. Miller
1931 - 2020
James O. Miller, 89 of Cheboygan passed away November 3, 2020 at Villa at the Bay in Petoskey.

Jim was born October 13, 1931 in Cheboygan to Oliver and Beulah (Sammons) Miller. He grew up in Cheboygan and attended Cheboygan Schools. On September 15, 1950 Jim enlisted in the United States Air Force, he served for 4 years until his honorable discharge.

In June of 1956 he married Julie LaLond; they made their home in Cheboygan and together raised 7 children. Julie preceded Jim in death in 2016.

For many years Jim worked in manufacturing. Jim was a man of simple pleasures, living life quietly. He enjoyed few things more than sitting at home with a cold beer a great western movie or a good country song.

Jim is survived by his 7 children, Steven (Ronda) Miller of Remus, Dennis (Marjorie) Miller, Kim (Gayle) Wallace of Wilsons, Virginia, Ken (Kim) Miller of Las Vegas, Nevada, Chris (Sandi) Miller of King George, Virginia, Missy (Wes) Wise of Tennessee, and Jimmy (Ashleigh) Miller of Cheboygan. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and many great grandchildren, and by his sister, Mary Lou Miller of Cheboygan and Raymond Miller of Cheboygan. Including his wife Julie, Jim was also preceded in death by an infant son, Jonathan.

No public services are planned at this time.

Arrangements were in the care of Stone Funeral Home

Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Nov. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stone Funeral Home - Petoskey
2098 E. Mitchell Rd.
Petoskey, MI 49770
231-347-2291
