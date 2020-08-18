Janice Sue Peterson passed from this life to the next on August 9, 2020. Jan was born in Detroit Michigan on September 15, 1953 to Sy and Nancy Pries. She spent her childhood in Cheboygan, where She loved the outdoors. Jan was a 1971 graduate of Cheboygan High School. She married Jerry Peterson on July 7,1973,eventually settling in Loveland Colorado. Jan loved traveling and exploring nature, walking on the beach. Painting and creating works of art from what She would find from nature.
She was preceded in death by her father Sy, father in law Kenneth .Jan is survived by husband Jerry, Mother Nancy, Mother in law Dolores, Sister in law Julie Vallance(Lyle) her brother Jack Pries(Misako) sister Valarie McDonald(Dan) and Julie Pries. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Jan will be laid to rest in Cheboygan at a later date.
You can send condolences to https://www.dignitymemorial.com
