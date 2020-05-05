|
|
Jean Ann (Windsheimer) Conaway age 90 of St. Clairsville, Ohio and Cheboygan
was received into glory on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Jean Ann was born January 2, 1930 in Bridgeport, Ohio to
Charles and Caroline (Prachat) Windsheimer.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald W. Conaway Sr.;
brother Charles (Irene) Windsheimer; her sister Louise (Jim) Scott and her
son-in-law, Rev. Keith A. Schneider.
She is survived by her children Donald W. (Pat) Conaway Jr., Charles Richard
(Mickey) Conaway, and DonnaJean (Conaway) Schneider, seven grandchildren
and four great-grandchildren.
Jean Ann was an elementary school teacher for 30 years in the Union Local School
District in Flushing, Ohio. She was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bridgeport, Ohio. She
was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Family and friends will be received at the Beck Funeral Home in Rogers City on Tuesday, May 5th from
12 p.m. through time of her funeral at 1p.m.
Interment will follow at St. Michael Lutheran Cemetery in Belknap Township.
While Jean Ann will be sorely missed, the VICTORY is hers in Christ Jesus!
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Jean Ann to
Pineview Cottage, 3498 Harbor-Petoskey Road, Harbor Springs, Michigan 49740.
Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on May 5, 2020