Jeanette Evelyn Campbell (Nelson), born November 26th, 1924, passed

away peacefully Friday evening in Cheboygan, MI at The Brook

Retirement Community.



She was born in Tustin, MI, to Arthur and Nan Nelson. She spent much

of her youth working on the family farm, participated in 4H, and

enjoyed playing sports, especially basketball. After High School, the

family moved to the Greater Detroit area, where she worked at a

factory to support war efforts. This is also where she met her future

husband, Grant Campbell. They were married in May of 1946, raised 7

children, and enjoyed traveling the country in their 5th wheel.



She was proceeded in death by her husband Grant Campbell, her

siblings, Mildred, Arthur and Robert, as well as her son David. She

leaves behind her brother Albert, her children, Janet (Fleis), Karen

(McDonnough), Nelson, Regena (Bilitz), Brian, and Christine (Hesselink).

She also leaves behind 15 grandchildren as well as several greatgrandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.



If one thing can be summed up about Jeanette's life it's this: she lived it

to the fullest. From cutting a rug at all her Grandkids weddings or

driving into Mexico with her gal pals when she wintered in Texas. There

was always a story when it came to Jeanette. And she was always at the

center of it all making you laugh, setting you straight, inspiring you to

follow your passion, or being your shoulder to cry on.



Jeanette lived.



And everyone who knew her loved her dearly. She will be missed.

The funeral will be held At Uht Funeral Home. 35400 Glenwood Rd.

Westland, MI 48186.



Memorials can be sent to St. John's Lutheran Church. 8757 North

Straights Hwy, Cheboygan, MI. Or, The Brook Retirement Home. 11965

Townline Rd. Cheboygan, MI.

