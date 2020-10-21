Jeanne Russell, age 98, of Onaway, died at Golden Beach Manor on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. A lifelong resident of Onaway, Jeanne was born on May 5, 1922 to the late William and Delphine (Faircloth) Baker. She graduated from Onaway High School in 1940. During World War II she worked as a bookkeeper at a Ford Defense Plant in Detroit. She later moved to Chicago and worked discharging World War II veterans. She married Leigh William Russell in 1947. A wife, mother, and homemaker, Jeanne also worked as a dietician at Russell Memorial Hospital before retiring in 1984. She was a longtime member of the Onaway United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years and was a member of United Methodist Women.



As a younger woman, Jeanne, along with her sister, Evelyn, enjoyed traveling and especially enjoyed going on cruises. A passionate Detroit Tigers fan, she looked forward to each summer when her grandsons treated her with a trip to Detroit to watch a ball game. Jeanne enjoyed solving word search puzzles (until she was 98 years old!). She was an avid reader, and baked the best homemade sticky buns. She enjoyed crocheting and made blankets for her family, friends, and all the new babies.



Jeanne will be deeply missed by her twin son and daughter, Lee (Margaret) Russell of Traverse City and Lynn (Bob) Schell of Black Lake; her four grandchildren who she was so proud of, Kelsey (Dawn) Schell, Ryan (Holly) Schell, Matt (Adrienne) Russell, and Daniel (Jennifer) Russell; as well as the great grandchildren she adored, Brooklyn, Adrian, Bobby, Joe, Madison, Garrett and Evelyn. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Esther Dumsch and Evelyn Muench, her brother, Frank Baker; as well as her former husband, Leigh Russell.



Cremation has taken place with a Memorial service to be planned for a later date. Jeanne's final resting place will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Onaway. Those planning an expression of sympathy, please consider a donation in memory of Jeanne to McLaren Home Care and Hospice, c/o Northern Michigan Foundation, 360 Connable Ave., Suite 3, Petoskey, MI 49770.

