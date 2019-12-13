|
Jeannine A. Kelly, 82, of Cheboygan, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at her home.
A resident of the Cheboygan area for the past 30 years, moving from Flint, Jeannine was born July 6, 1937 in Flint, the daughter of Norwood and Rita (Chartrand) Crawford. She was a 1955 graduate of Sacred Heart Catholic School in Flint, and on June 25, 1955 in Flint, married Robert Kelly. While in Flint, she worked as a secretary at several businesses, and after moving to Cheboygan, was a volunteer at Hospice of the Straits. She also was a member of St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church, and the Daughters of Isabella.
Surviving is her husband, Robert, a daughter, Therese Boucha of Sault Ste. Marie, a grandson, Jared Boucha, also of Sault Ste. Marie, four sisters, Monica (Al) Wood of Swartz Creek, Terri (Jim) Hynes of Linden, Angela (Tyler) Tyson of Bardstown, Kentucky, and Maryann Christenson of Houghton Lake, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and an infant son, Russell.
A memorial mass is being planned and will be announced at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Bishop Baraga Catholic School.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Dec. 13, 2019