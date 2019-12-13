Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
302 S. Huron St.
Cheboygan, MI 49721
231-627-5696
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannine Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannine A. Kelly


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeannine A. Kelly Obituary
Jeannine A. Kelly, 82, of Cheboygan, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at her home.

A resident of the Cheboygan area for the past 30 years, moving from Flint, Jeannine was born July 6, 1937 in Flint, the daughter of Norwood and Rita (Chartrand) Crawford. She was a 1955 graduate of Sacred Heart Catholic School in Flint, and on June 25, 1955 in Flint, married Robert Kelly. While in Flint, she worked as a secretary at several businesses, and after moving to Cheboygan, was a volunteer at Hospice of the Straits. She also was a member of St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church, and the Daughters of Isabella.

Surviving is her husband, Robert, a daughter, Therese Boucha of Sault Ste. Marie, a grandson, Jared Boucha, also of Sault Ste. Marie, four sisters, Monica (Al) Wood of Swartz Creek, Terri (Jim) Hynes of Linden, Angela (Tyler) Tyson of Bardstown, Kentucky, and Maryann Christenson of Houghton Lake, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and an infant son, Russell.

A memorial mass is being planned and will be announced at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Bishop Baraga Catholic School.

Online condolences may be made at www.stonefuneralhome.inc.

The Nordman-Christian Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeannine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -