1/1
Jeffrey David Kitchen
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey David Kitchen, 56, of Mackinaw City, passed away Friday, June 26th, 2020.

Jeffrey was born June 30th, 1963 in Cheboygan, the son of Elmer E. and Theresa (Arnold) Kitchen. He was a 1981 graduate of Cheboygan High School. After graduation, Jeff joined the United States Air Force. On September 17th, 1983 in Mackinaw City, he married Patricia Franczak.

During his time in the USAF, Jeff was a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance Instructor. Which led to him running the CATM Armory, Ammunition and Maintenance Facility at Lowry AFB in Aurora, Colorado. While in the USAF, Jeff received many awards for his precision shooting abilities, including the Excellence-In-Competition Rifleman and Pistol Shot Badges. Jeff placed Fourth at the Excellence-In-Competition Rifle Match at Buckley ANG Base. Upon his retirement, Jeff and Pattie returned to Mackinaw City.

Jeff was a passionate gun and knife collector. In his retirement, Jeff continued his love for shooting and teaching others about firearms. He loved target and skeet shooting. Jeff enjoyed taking anybody willing to go shooting with him. When Jeff's name is brought up, those that had the pleasure of shooting with him usually have a story to tell of his unbelievable accuracy. Jeff also enjoyed riding his Harley and couldn't wait to get it on the road every Spring.

Jeff is survived by his mother, Theresa of Cheboygan, his wife of 37 years, Pattie, their daughter, Kendra (Peter) Dobias of Perrysburg, three brothers, Jerald Kitchen of Cheboygan, James Kitchen of Adrian, and Joseph (Tania) Kitchen of Manistee, brother-in-law, Robert (Pamela) Franczak of Chesterfield, and three sisters-in-law, Margaret (Chris) Doebler of Warren, Michele (Darin) Simpkins of Green Bay and Christine Franczak of Green Bay. He is preceded in death by his father, Elmer Kitchen.

Services will take place at St. Anthony's Church in Mackinaw City on Saturday, September 19 at 1:00 PM with family greeting friends one hour prior. Masks are required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
12:00 PM
St. Anthony's Church
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Service
01:00 PM
St. Anthony's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
302 S. Huron St.
Cheboygan, MI 49721
231-627-5696
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved