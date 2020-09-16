Jeffrey David Kitchen, 56, of Mackinaw City, passed away Friday, June 26th, 2020.



Jeffrey was born June 30th, 1963 in Cheboygan, the son of Elmer E. and Theresa (Arnold) Kitchen. He was a 1981 graduate of Cheboygan High School. After graduation, Jeff joined the United States Air Force. On September 17th, 1983 in Mackinaw City, he married Patricia Franczak.



During his time in the USAF, Jeff was a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance Instructor. Which led to him running the CATM Armory, Ammunition and Maintenance Facility at Lowry AFB in Aurora, Colorado. While in the USAF, Jeff received many awards for his precision shooting abilities, including the Excellence-In-Competition Rifleman and Pistol Shot Badges. Jeff placed Fourth at the Excellence-In-Competition Rifle Match at Buckley ANG Base. Upon his retirement, Jeff and Pattie returned to Mackinaw City.



Jeff was a passionate gun and knife collector. In his retirement, Jeff continued his love for shooting and teaching others about firearms. He loved target and skeet shooting. Jeff enjoyed taking anybody willing to go shooting with him. When Jeff's name is brought up, those that had the pleasure of shooting with him usually have a story to tell of his unbelievable accuracy. Jeff also enjoyed riding his Harley and couldn't wait to get it on the road every Spring.



Jeff is survived by his mother, Theresa of Cheboygan, his wife of 37 years, Pattie, their daughter, Kendra (Peter) Dobias of Perrysburg, three brothers, Jerald Kitchen of Cheboygan, James Kitchen of Adrian, and Joseph (Tania) Kitchen of Manistee, brother-in-law, Robert (Pamela) Franczak of Chesterfield, and three sisters-in-law, Margaret (Chris) Doebler of Warren, Michele (Darin) Simpkins of Green Bay and Christine Franczak of Green Bay. He is preceded in death by his father, Elmer Kitchen.



Services will take place at St. Anthony's Church in Mackinaw City on Saturday, September 19 at 1:00 PM with family greeting friends one hour prior. Masks are required.

