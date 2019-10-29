Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Benton Township hall
cheboygan, MI
Jeffrey M. LaBerge Obituary
Jeffrey M. LaBerge, age 57, a resident of Cheboygan, Michigan passed away October 12, 2019 in Warren, Michigan.

Jeff is the beloved husband of Christina LaBerge for 27 years; loving father of Mathew LaBerge and Jessica (Chris Dixon) LaBerge; son of Christine Eren and the late Roy LaBerge Jr.; step-son of Rosemary LaBerge; dear brother of Heidi (Jim) Wiest; and step-brother of Sean (Patty) Elliott.

Almost nothing filled up Jeff's heart like the great outdoors. Every chance he got, he went into the wilderness on his 4 wheeler or snowmobile to re-center himself and experience God's wondrous blessings. He dedicated about 20 years of his working life to Wheeler Motors in Cheboygan. He even worked alongside both of his children, Mathew and Jessica, at Wheeler Motors. Jeff was widely considered to be the top Chevrolet and GM parts professional in all of Northern Michigan. His expertise ensured that so many were able to keep their vehicles on the road. Jeff lovingly restored a classic Camaro. The workmanship and attention to detail in that car represented the perfection Jeff put into all things. Above all, Jeff loved being a husband, father, son, and brother. His family was, by far, the most important thing in his life. The world is a far better place because Jeff was in it.

A celebration of life will be held at Benton Township hall on November 2nd from 1pm-5pm, located in cheboygan mi. It will be a potluck style, if you would like to bring a dish to pass, it would be appreciated.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Oct. 29, 2019
