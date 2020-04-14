|
|
Jerry Edmund Baller age 72 of Cheboygan passed away at home on
April 10, 2020.
He was born August 10, 1947 in Cheboygan to
Harold and Lydia (Kortman) Baller.
Jerry Graduated from Cheboygan High School in 1965. He served in the
United States Army from 1966 through 1968. On April 25, 1970 he married
Regina Stempky at St. Charles Catholic Church in Cheboygan.
Jerry began working at Procter and Gamble when he returned home from
serving his country, he retired as a millwright in 1995. Following retirement
Jerry took a position with the Osprey Corporation as a field technician, retiring
in 2015. Jerry was a member of the Cheboygan Knights of Columbus, Cheboygan
VFW and the Moose Lodge. He enjoyed fast pitch softball and playing golf.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Regina "Jeanie"; three sons, Brian (Christy) Baller of Ohio, Kevin (Susan)
Baller of Cheboygan and Justin (Courtney) Baller of Ohio; seven grandchildren, Zachary Baller,
Megan (Tanner Brown) Charboneau, Macey (Noah) Morse, Tate Baller, Tripp Baller, Piper Baller and
Cy Baller; one great grandson, Hayden; two brothers, Dale (Linda) Baller and Loren (Vi) Baller;
a sister, Susan (Joe) Caswell; he is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Lydia; a brother, Leon Baller; a niece, Heather;
a nephew, Jeremiah; his father and mother-in-law, John and Esther Stempky and a brother-in-law,
Paul Stempky
Beck Funeral Home will announce information pertaining to his memorial mass as soon as we are able.
Memorials may be given in memory of Jerry Baller to Cheboygan Chief's Baseball Program or
Bishop Baraga Sports Program.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Apr. 14, 2020