Jerry Edmund Baller age 72 of Cheboygan passed away at home onApril 10, 2020.He was born August 10, 1947 in Cheboygan toHarold and Lydia (Kortman) Baller.Jerry Graduated from Cheboygan High School in 1965. He served in theUnited States Army from 1966 through 1968. On April 25, 1970 he marriedRegina Stempky at St. Charles Catholic Church in Cheboygan.Jerry began working at Procter and Gamble when he returned home fromserving his country, he retired as a millwright in 1995. Following retirement Jerrytook a position with the Osprey Corporation as a field technician, retiring in 2015.Jerry was a member of the Cheboygan Knights of Columbus, Cheboygan VFWand the Moose Lodge. He enjoyed fast pitch softball and playing golf.Jerry is survived by his wife, Regina "Jeanie"; three sons, Brian (Christy) Baller of Ohio, Kevin (Susan)Baller of Cheboygan and Justin (Courtney) Baller of Ohio; seven grandchildren, Zachary Baller,Megan (Tanner Brown) Charboneau, Macey (Noah) Morse, Tate Baller, Tripp Baller, Piper Baller andCy Baller; one great grandson, Hayden; two brothers, Dale (Linda) Baller and Loren (Vi) Baller;a sister, Susan (Joe) Caswell; he is also survived by several nieces and nephews.Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Lydia; a brother, Leon Baller; a niece, Heather;a nephew, Jeremiah; his father and mother-in-law, John and Esther Stempky and a brother-in-law,Paul StempkyFriends may visit at St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church on Friday, September 4th from 10 a.m. throughtime of his memorial mass at 11 a.m. with Fr. Duane Wachowiak officiating.Inurnment and military honors will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Alverno.Memorials may be given in memory of Jerry Baller to Cheboygan Chief's Baseball Program orBishop Baraga Sports Program.Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org