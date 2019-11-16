|
On Saturday, November 9, 2019, Jim Soubly, camp director, educator, principal, father, husband, and grandfather passed away at age 67 after battling Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer for nearly 1 ½ years.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Peter, and mother, Olga. He is survived by his wife, Peggy, of 43 years, daughter, Leah, grandchildren, Jack and Ella, and beloved dog, Charlie.
Jim was born in Detroit, Mich. on Aug. 26, 1952, and grew up in Dearborn, Mich. He received a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from Michigan State University and Master's Degree in Education Administration from the University of Michigan, although he always remained a Spartan fan. He began his teaching career as a 6th grade teacher in Commerce, Mich. and Wixom, Mich., where he was largely remembered for teaching a "values" lesson that covered positive influences and steps to lead a healthy, happy life. During that time, Jim was a 6th grade outdoor education camp teacher, one of his all-time favorite roles in life. For 14 years, he was the Principal at Dolsen Elementary School in South Lyon, Mich. where he impacted students, parents and staff as a leader, motivator and positive influencer. He retired in 2010 to his dream of a log cabin home in Cheboygan, Mich., where he continued to positively impact those around him as a column writer for the Cheboygan Tribune. He helped motivate the local officials and residents to revitalize downtown Cheboygan with positive energy, as an active member of Bring It Cheboygan – Wave of Change. He mostly enjoyed cross country skiing and hosting Grandparents Camp for his grandchildren and friends.
A Celebration of Life, Celebrating Soubly, will be held Saturday, December 28, from 1-4 PM at the Kensington Metropark Nature Center, 4570 Huron River Parkway, Milford, Michigan.
Jim was a lover and student of nature, which he enjoyed sharing with others. In lieu of flowers, and at his request, please consider making a donation to the Nature Conservancy in his memory.
For further information, please contact Lynch & Sons, Milford at 248-684-6645 or visit LynchAndSonsMilford.com
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Nov. 16, 2019