Joan Patricia Uhlmeyer, age 85, of Black Lake, passed away at home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Born in Flint on December 22, 1934, Joan was the daughter of Charles L. and Mary Catherine (Reynolds) Daly.
Joan is survived by her sons, Robert (Tami) and William (Kerri) Uhlmeyer, and daughter, Julie (Phil) Baty, grandchildren, Andrew Morse, Ryan (Ariane) Donnelly, Jennifer, Madison, Lauren, and Josh Uhlmeyer, Sara, Rachel, and Grace Jones, Elizabeth, Katherine, and Michael Palmer. Joan also leaves behind her precious animal companion, Honey.
Preceding Joan in death were her husband James in 2011, daughters, Margaret in 2009, Kathleen in 2019, and Patricia on May 15, 2020.
Joan attended nursing school in Kalamazoo, and worked as a Registered Nurse for several years. She married James R Uhlmeyer, on August 25, 1956, in Flint. Joan continued to work as a nurse until her fourth child was born, at which time she dedicated her time to raising her family which would grow to six children. Joan will be fondly remembered as a loving mother who enjoyed attending all of her children's events, making amazing banana bread, and delicious chocolate chip cookies.
Once Joan's children were grown, she and Jim moved permanently to their vacation cottage on Black Lake. Black Lake was the happiest place in the world to Joan, and while able, she enjoyed fishing multiple times a day and preparing delicious dinners from her catch. Joan was a devout Catholic all of her life, and served as a Eucharistic Minister for many years.
The funeral mass for Joan and Patricia will take place at St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church on Friday, June 5 at 11:00 AM with the family greeting friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery immediately following the mass.
Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bishop Baraga Catholic Schools.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on May 21, 2020